South African rugby player Malcolm Marx will leave Japanese club Kubota Spears after the end of the 2026–27 season and return to South Africa. The 32-year-old player, who plays at hooker, will have spent a total of seven years in Japan, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Decision due to family circumstances

Marx said he would not extend his contract with Kubota Spears due to family circumstances. According to him, the decision to return home was difficult.

“Due to family circumstances, I have made the difficult decision not to extend my contract after the 2026–27 season and to return to South Africa,” the rugby player said in a statement on the club’s website.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Seven years in Japanese rugby

Marx left Johannesburg club Lions in 2020, after which he joined NTT Shining Arcs. He later moved to Kubota Spears, with whom he won the Japanese League One title in 2023 and reached the tournament final in each of the past two seasons.

Marx has played 93 matches for the South Africa national team and won the World Cup twice with the Springboks. The new Japanese season starts in December. Local media reported that after returning to South Africa, he is expected to sign a contract with the Pretoria-based Bulls.

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