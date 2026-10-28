England’s women’s rugby team have made six changes to the lineup for the final WXV Global Series match against the United States, which will take place in New Jersey, USA, on Friday. As Sky Sports News reports, the team will seek to end a run of two defeats.

Changes to the lineup

Head coach John Mitchell has included scrum-half Flo Robinson in the starting lineup for the first time. Holly Aitchison will play at fly-half, while Zoe Harrison, who featured in both matches against Canada in that position, will start among the substitutes.

Winger Claudia Moloney-MacDonald and centre Tatyana Heard have returned to the starting lineup. Mackenzie Carson and Maud Muir will play in the front row. Ellie Kildunne has also been named among the substitutes.

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Defeat streak against Canada

Before the match against the United States, England lost to Canada twice in a row. These were the team’s first two consecutive defeats in a decade. In the first match against Canada, England’s 41-test unbeaten run came to an end.

According to Mitchell, the rotation should help refresh the lineup, provide opportunities for players and continue building the team’s depth. The coach noted that the selection was determined by the team’s needs for the match against the United States, the staff’s values and the level of play for which the team is preparing.

Meg Jones will captain England. The substitutes, in addition to Harrison and Kildunne, include Natasha Hunt, Bryony Field, Hannah Botterman, Sarah Bern, Demelza Short and Alex Matthews.

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