Australia’s women’s rugby team, known as the Wallaroos, defeated Scotland 38–31 in Canberra to complete a three-match series with three victories. The match featured six yellow cards: four for the Australians and two for Scotland’s players.

Australia lost their lead before half-time

As The Guardian reports, the hosts quickly took a 14–0 lead but trailed 14–17 at half-time. Scotland scored three consecutive tries after a series of penalties.

In the second half, Australia regained the lead and pulled away to 38–24. Captain Siokapesi Palu finished a long scoring move with a try. After Eva Karpani received a yellow card and Cecilia Smith was sent off, Scotland reduced the deficit but were unable to score a converted try that would have levelled the match in their final attack.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Farewell match for Smith and Chancellor

For centre Cecilia Smith, this was her 34th and final match for the national team. She received two yellow cards, resulting in her dismissal, but was given a standing ovation after the game. Smith apologised for the sending-off and thanked her daughter Ruby for her support.

Former captain Emily Chancellor also ended her international career. She played her 42nd Test match after making her debut in 2018. The Australians will not play again before the team moves to a full-time setup next year under new coach Sione Fukofuka, who previously worked with Scotland’s national team.

During the match, Georgina Friedrichs reported a possible bite, but after reviewing the incident, the officials found no evidence of one and detected no bite marks on her forearm.

Read us on