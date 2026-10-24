In Scotland, Rangers thrashed St Johnstone 4-0 at Ibrox Stadium in a Scottish Premiership match on October 24, 2026. Kevin Kelsy, who returned to the starting lineup, scored twice, Sky Sports reports.

Kelsy's brace and goals from teammates

Kelsy opened the scoring in the 29th minute. Minsoo Kim sent Ryan Naderi forward, who passed to his teammate, and the striker put the ball into the net. Before the break, Kim also hit the post following a pass from Naderi.

In the second half, Naderi doubled the hosts' advantage, scoring on the rebound after goalkeeper Toby Steward failed to hold Kim's shot. Later, Kelsy met Emmanuel Fernandez's headed knockdown at the far post and scored his second goal of the match.

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Sending-off and league situation

In the 74th minute, St Johnstone were reduced to 10 men: Fotheringham received a straight red card after an incident involving Raskin. The referee sent off the player after reviewing the incident again.

Tochi Chukwuani made the final score 4-0 in the 87th minute, finishing Jeidy Gassama's pass. For Rangers, the victory was their seventh in eight league matches. The team cut the gap to Celtic to one point before the leaders' match against Hibernian.

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