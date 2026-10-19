In Cleveland, United States, the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Cleveland Guardians 3-1 in the fifth game of MLB’s American League Championship Series. The Rays took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, The Guardian reports.

Seven innings from Rasmussen

Tampa Bay starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen spent seven innings on the mound and allowed one run. He gave up four hits, issued one walk and recorded six strikeouts. It was the second win of the current playoffs for the 31-year-old right-hander.

In three postseason starts, Rasmussen has a 2-0 record and a 1.29 ERA, along with 23 strikeouts and three walks. In the first game of the series, he used his changeup 12 times, while in the fifth game he used it 27 times, with 21 of those pitches landing in the strike zone.

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Three runs in the opening innings

The Rays scored one run in each of the first three innings. In the first, Yandy Díaz, who finished the game with three hits, reached second base on a double and later scored on a walk issued by Parker Messick to Johnny DeLuca with the bases loaded.

In the second inning, Jonathan Aranda drove in the team’s second run with a single, while in the third, Liam Hicks hit to center field to allow Chandler Simpson to score. The Guardians responded only in the seventh inning: following singles by Steven Kwan and José Ramírez, Chase DeLauter hit an RBI single.

In the ninth inning, Brian Baker recorded the save — his fifth of the current playoffs and his 35th consecutive converted save opportunity. The sixth game of the series will take place on Monday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. If a seventh game is needed, it will be played on Tuesday.

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