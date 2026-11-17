Despite the suspension of Russian clubs and the national team from international competitions, the Russian Football Union continues to receive payments from FIFA and UEFA.

According to The Telegraph, over the course of nearly five years, Russia has received about 6 million pounds through the FIFA Forward program and nearly 1 million more following the 2022 World Cup.

Payments following the 2026 World Cup are also expected, though the exact amount remains unknown.

In addition, UEFA’s solidarity payments for four seasons are estimated at approximately 25 million pounds. Russia could have received another 10 million or so for last year’s European club competition season, even though its clubs did not participate in it.

Separately, Russian soccer players continue to transfer to foreign clubs. The total value of such transfers since 2022, according to the publication’s calculations, has reached 165 million pounds.

Source: The Telegraph.

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