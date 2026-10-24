In Naples, Italy, Napoli and Roma drew 3-3 in a Serie A match. The Roman team trailed twice, including 0-2, but levelled the score one minute before the end of the game. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Roma's comeback in Naples

Frank Anguissa put Napoli ahead with an overhead kick, while Scott McTominay doubled the hosts' advantage. However, Roma scored twice in four minutes thanks to goals from Matias Soule and Leonardo Balerdi.

Late in the match, McTominay scored for a second time and put the Neapolitans ahead again. However, Balerdi equalised with a header one minute before the end of the match. The draw extended Roma's unbeaten Serie A run to 15 matches, which has lasted since April.

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After eight matches, Roma are third with 18 points. They are one point behind leaders Inter and Lazio, who have played one match fewer.

Como and Bologna victories

Como beat Sassuolo 2-0 at home. Greek forward Anastasios Douvikas scored both goals in the second half and now has five goals in his last four matches in all competitions. Como moved up to fourth place with 17 points, while Sassuolo are 14th.

Como head coach Cesc Fabregas said that Douvikas is developing and could become a very important centre-forward. In another match, Bologna secured their second win of the season, beating Cagliari 2-0 away. Nicolo Casale scored his first goal in almost four years, while Federico Bernardeschi doubled the visitors' advantage.

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