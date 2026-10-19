Ronnie O'Sullivan ended his Northern Ireland Open campaign in Belfast, United Kingdom, in the first round, losing 3-4 to Hong Kong representative Ka Wai Cheung. The 50-year-old O'Sullivan lost the final three frames of the match to an opponent ranked 110th in the world.

As BBC Sport reports, Cheung won the opening frame, but O'Sullivan responded with three in a row. Breaks of 56, 138 and 72 gave the three-time Northern Ireland Open finalist a 3-1 lead.

Cheung's decisive comeback

In the fifth frame, O'Sullivan failed to convert an opportunity on a red ball, after which Cheung compiled a break of 88 to reduce the deficit. The Hong Kong representative levelled the score with a break of 77, then took advantage of another opponent error in the deciding frame and finished the match with a break of 61.

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After the match, 27-year-old Cheung said he was pleased with how he played under pressure. He noted that he was a little nervous before the match because of the large number of O'Sullivan supporters, but called the meeting with the seven-time world champion an important experience for his career.

Next opponent

In the second round, Cheung will play the winner of the match between Stuart Bingham and Yao Pengcheng. O'Sullivan, ranked 13th in the world, played at the Northern Ireland Open for the first time since 2022. He became the eighth top-16 player to exit the tournament among the nine players from that group who had played their matches at Waterfront Hall by that point.

Mark Selby, Neil Robertson, Xiao Guodong, Shaun Murphy, Ali Carter, Chris Wakelin and Barry Hawkins had previously been eliminated. In contrast, 2024 Northern Ireland Open winner Kyren Wilson defeated Ben Mertens 4-0 to advance to the second round.

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