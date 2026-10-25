The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has decided to hold the 2030 World Weightlifting Championships in Moscow.

This is the first time since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine that an international federation for an Olympic sport has granted Russia the right to host a world championship for adults.

In addition, the IWF Executive Committee has selected the hosts for three more tournaments: in 2028, the Youth Championships will be held in Pristina (Kosovo), the Junior Championships in Caracas (Venezuela), and the 2029 Senior Championships will be hosted by Ahmedabad, India. IWF Secretary General José Quiñones noted the high quality of all the bids submitted; however, the organization did not provide any specific explanation regarding the selection of the capital of the aggressor country.

The decision was announced by the IWF press service.

Prior to this, the Council of the International Ski Federation (FIS) allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international competitions. At the same time, a number of conditions and restrictions were imposed on them.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has lifted individual restrictions on Russian and Belarusian representatives. Players, coaches, referees, and other officials from these countries may now participate in FIBA competitions. However, the federation has left the issue of the return of Russian and Belarusian national teams and clubs open for further consideration.

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