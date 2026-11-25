Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova, who openly supports Vladimir Putin, has been invited to compete at the Liukin Invitational in Texas. The event is organized by Valery Liukin, a 1988 Olympic champion on the Soviet Union national team, who currently serves as head coach of the U.S. national gymnastics team. The competition is scheduled for mid-February 2027. This was announced by Dmitry Andreev, head coach of the Russian national team

“Angelina Melnikova has received an invitation to the Liukin Invitational in the U.S. There’s no point in her competing in the World Cup events; she’s already made a name for herself in artistic gymnastics and has extensive experience. She can go to America if everything works out with the visa and other technical issues,” Andreev said.

The Liukin Invitational will take place in the U.S. in mid-February 2027.

As a reminder, Russian archers will once again be allowed to compete in European competitions starting in 2027

The EU is determined to stop Russia from using sports to legitimize its aggression.

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