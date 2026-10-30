The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has overturned the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) ban on Russian teams participating in tournaments during the 2026–2027 season. The suspension had been in effect since 2022, following the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The IIHF is disappointed with the court’s decision but has stated that it will comply with it. CAS explained that the federation had not provided sufficient evidence to support its concerns regarding the safety of competition participants.

Russia’s return could create problems for the 2027 Men’s World Championship in Germany. Ukraine has already qualified for the tournament, and the group draw has taken place. The addition of the Russian team could change the format of the competition or jeopardize the participation of one of the qualified national teams.

The German Ice Hockey Federation has already stated that it opposes Russia’s admission, citing potential security, political, and financial consequences.

The first tournament in which Russian teams may reappear will be the World Junior Championship in Canada, which begins on December 26. The CAS ruling also applies to the Women’s World Championship and junior competitions.

However, the court’s ruling does not address the reinstatement of the Belarusian national team, which the IIHF has also suspended from international tournaments.

Source: AP

Russian ski jumper Evgeny Klimov has been cleared to compete in international events during the 2026–27 season. The FIS has added him to the list of individual neutral athletes, even though Klimov attended a pro-war rally in Moscow and appeared in public wearing the “Z” symbol after the start of the full-scale war.

The International Ski Federation (FIS) Council has allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international competitions. At the same time, a number of conditions and restrictions have been imposed on them.

The IOC cynically lifted restrictions on the participation of athletes from Russia in international competitions. National Olympic Committee President Vadym Guttsait reacted emotionally to this move, calling it shameful.

Read us on