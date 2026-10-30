Rosenshtein spoke of pressure during the FIDE presidential election and criticized Turlov and Podolyak

German businessman Vadim Rosenshtein, who ran for president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), spoke out about pressure and a smear campaign during the election for the organization’s leadership. He also denied allegations of ties to the Russian government and of circumventing sanctions.

In an interview with “Apostrophe,” Rosenshtein spoke about the role of the newly elected FIDE President Timur Turlov and Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, who, according to Rosenshtein, was part of Turlov’s team. The businessman also stated that the federation’s leaders, Turlov and Podolyak, do not know how to play chess.

According to the entrepreneur, during the election campaign, he was threatened with Ukrainian sanctions and pressured to withdraw his candidacy. He called the campaign one of the dirtiest in FIDE’s history and emphasized that his main goal is to popularize chess.

Rosenshtein also criticized reports in Ukrainian and English-language media that raised questions about his alleged circumvention of sanctions and the supply of military-grade products to Russia. The businessman denied these allegations, stating that the reports did not cite any specific agreements or goods that could corroborate them.

He also rejected claims of cooperation with the Russian government and explained that he does not participate in the management of the Russian company “VR Rus” and does not receive dividends from it. According to him, WR Group has banned business with Russia, and the transactions mentioned in the publications pertained to the years 2019–2021 and have since been discontinued.

Separately, Rosenstein stated that he does not recognize the results of the September 26 election in Samarkand, where Timur Turlov defeated him in the second round by a vote of 110 to 85. He accused Turlov and candidate Payne of violating FIDE’s election rules and reported that he had filed complaints with the ethics committee. The businessman also speculated that U.S. and European sanctions could be imposed against Turlov, after which the federation would face new elections.

Rosenshtein also criticized the inclusion of Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in Turlov’s team. Earlier, the Ukrainian Chess Federation stated that it had not authorized Podolyak to represent its interests at FIDE. On October 23, the board of the European Chess Union unanimously supported the Ukrainian federation’s position. Both organizations announced their intention to appeal the relevant decision of the FIDE General Assembly.

In addition, Rosenstein stated that Turlov has retained the influence of the team of former FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich. As an example, he cited the appointment of Viswanathan Anand as vice president of the federation—a position he also held under the previous leadership.

Source: Apostrophe

Earlier, Podolyak explained why he joined the new FIDE president’s team.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian Chess Federation (UCF) had opposed the appointment of Podolyak and Russian Kolobkov to FIDE’s leadership.

The Ukrainian Chess Federation (UCF) issued a statement regarding the possible appointment of Mykhailo Podolyak, a former adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine, as FIDE vice president in the event that candidate Timur Turlov wins the election.

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