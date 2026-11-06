The autopsy determined the preliminary cause of death of soccer player Jesús de Miguel

Preliminary autopsy report on Jesús de Miguel, a player for the Spanish club Tenerife who died after a severe collision during a Spanish Second Division match against Andorra, has determined the probable cause of death to be an accidental chest injury.

The document lists the chest injury as a trauma that could have led to death. However, the investigation is not yet complete: the results of additional laboratory tests, including toxicological analysis, are to be added to the case file.

These preliminary conclusions were prepared by a team of forensic pathologists from the Institute of Forensic Medicine and Criminalistics in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. The soccer player’s death was confirmed at the Hospital de Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria.

The report was submitted to Judge Evi Esther Juárez Fernández of the Court of First Instance of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, who is leading the investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy.

As a reminder, Jesús de Miguel lost consciousness after a hard collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Ovono while fighting for the ball.

According to the match referee’s report, the referee classified this incident as a use of “excessive force.”

The exact circumstances of the soccer player’s death will be determined once all necessary forensic medical examinations have been completed.

This was reported by the newspaper El Día.

Earlier, Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Ovono reacted emotionally to the death of Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel. The goalkeeper is deeply affected by the tragedy that occurred after their collision during a soccer match.

The 30-year-old Tenerife player died after being struck in the chest during a match in Spain.

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