Before the evening Ballon d’Or award ceremony on October 26 in London, United Kingdom, three articles appeared on the official Ballon d’Or website with headlines about Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal winning the award. Interia Sport reports this.

Materials about the footballers

The headline of the publication about Kane referred to his victory in the 2026 vote, as well as 61 goals in the season. The headline of the article about Mbappé called him the winner as the embodiment of consistency at the highest level.

The third publication was dedicated to Yamal. Its headline stated that the footballer wins the Ballon d’Or and sets an unprecedented record.

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Ceremony in London

According to Interia Sport, this year the award ceremony was moved from Paris to London. It is to take place at the London Palladium. The outlet names Kane, Mbappé and Yamal among the main contenders for the award.

Interia Sport also cites the Daily Mail, which reported that several hours before the ceremony, these three footballers were listed as winners on the official website.

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