A technical glitch occurred on the official Golden Ball website, which could have led to the award results being revealed before the ceremony even began. The page accidentally published content in which the three leading contenders for the award were presented as winners. This happened before the results were officially announced.

A technical error by the editorial staff

According to USA Today, fans discovered pre-written articles on the award’s website detailing the triumph of each of the three soccer players. Specifically, the article about Kane was titled: “Harry Kane Wins the 2026 Ballon d’Or. The Best and Most Important Goals from His Season, in Which He Scored 61 Goals.” The page dedicated to Yamal discussed his victory in the category and his setting of an unprecedented record. The text about Mbappé highlighted his consistency at the highest level.

All three posts appeared on the award’s website but were quickly removed just a few minutes after users noticed the leak and began sharing screenshots en masse on social media.

Spoilers about potential winners?

The news items themselves make perfect sense, as organizers of large-scale events need to prepare news options in advance for every possible scenario so they can publish the necessary information immediately after the results are announced. However, a technical glitch caused them to appear prematurely, somewhat dampening the suspense of the ceremony.

At the same time, the mere fact that these texts appeared does not confirm that the organizers have already determined the winners or that the voting results were revealed ahead of schedule. Despite the premature release of the articles, the official announcement of the 2026 Ballon d’Or winners will begin at 10:00 p.m. Kyiv time, so we’ll find out very soon whether one of the three players mentioned will indeed be named the best soccer player of the year.

This was reported with reference to USA Today.

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