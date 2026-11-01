In Australia, the Gold Coast Suns defeated the GWS Giants 9.8 (62) — 7.11 (53) in the final match of the AFLW regular season but were unable to move into the top four. After the game at Henson Park, the Suns finished 0.2 percentage points behind Carlton, which took fourth place.

The win was not enough

Gold Coast needed a convincing win to improve their percentage and overtake Carlton. The day before, Carlton defeated Brisbane. Despite their ninth win of the season, the Suns did not secure the double chance in the finals series.

In the first half, the Suns had the upper hand over their opponents in the midfield and around stoppages. Charlie Rowbottom and Lucy Single each recorded five clearances. However, the Giants stepped up in the third quarter: they led their opponents in disposals 68:46, converted eight of 10 entries into the 50-metre zone, prevented the Suns from scoring and held an 11-point lead before the final term.

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Rowbottom put her team back in front

In the final quarter, Rowbottom helped the Suns come back, and her late goal put the team ahead. She finished with 33 disposals, two goals and 12 clearances. After the match, Rowbottom said the team was pleased with the four points for the win but had wanted to finish fourth.

According to ABC News Australia, the match was the last of Alicia Eva's and Isabel Huntington's careers for the Giants. Eva was one of the first AFLW players 10 years ago with Collingwood and was Giants captain for five years. The career of Huntington, a No. 1 draft pick and All-Australian player, was complicated by three anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

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