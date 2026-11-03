Independent organization South African Water Polo (SAWP) said that World Aquatics has appointed a stabilization committee to oversee the selection and registration of South Africa’s men’s and women’s national teams for the 2027 second-division Water Polo World Cup. Daily Maverick reports this, citing SAWP.

According to SAWP, World Aquatics Executive Director Brent Nowicki confirmed the committee’s appointment in an official letter on October 27. The publication notes that it has not seen this document, while World Aquatics has not publicly announced the decision. World Aquatics and the Swimming South Africa federation did not respond to journalists’ inquiries before the publication of the article.

Preparations for the World Cup

SAWP has been involved in the operational selection, preparation and management of the national teams under the committee’s supervision. According to the organization, Swimming South Africa did not submit an entry for the upcoming World Cup by the October 12 deadline. According to information on the World Aquatics website, the tournament is to determine the first participants in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

South Africa was not represented in water polo at the Paris 2024 Olympics because Swimming South Africa decided not to send the men’s and women’s teams, although they had qualified for the tournament.

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Swimming South Africa currently remains the only organization recognized by World Aquatics and the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. Formally, it is the body entitled to enter national teams in international competitions.

Committee composition and mandate

The stabilization committee is to be chaired by Felipe Perrone; Donne Commins and Peter Blaub are also members. According to SAWP Executive Director Robbie Taylor, Commins is an SAWP board member, while Blaub is part of its strategic advisory group. Another appointed committee member later declined to participate because of a conflict of interest.

The committee was required to confirm South Africa’s participation and submit lists of players and team officials by October 29. Taylor said that the World Aquatics committee would determine the eligibility criteria and that all athletes meeting the requirements should be considered for selection.

Article 8.9 of the World Aquatics constitution allows the organization’s bureau to appoint a stabilization committee in exceptional circumstances, including when a member federation fails to comply with standards of good governance, transparency, financial accountability and stability. According to SAWP, on August 24 the Aquatics Integrity Unit suspended Swimming South Africa Executive Director Shaun Adriaanse and President Alan Fritz over alleged violations of the World Aquatics Integrity Code.

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