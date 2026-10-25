Crystal Palace head coach Pierre Sage said he believes the club's players and management continue to support him. He said this after a 0-2 home defeat to Newcastle, which extended the team's winless run to four matches.

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle scored two goals shortly after half-time, 11 minutes apart. Crystal Palace conceded the first goal less than a minute after play resumed.

Pressure over results

Sage acknowledged that the pressure on him is justified by the team's results. According to him, the club is focused on finding solutions, improving its play and creating conditions for competitive performances.

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The coach noted that the decision regarding his future rests with the club chairman and owners. He also said that he spoke with the club chairman this week about the team's condition, the match and the game plan against Newcastle, but did not discuss his own future.

Defensive problems

After eight Premier League matches, Crystal Palace have two points more than bottom-placed Sunderland. The team have conceded 19 goals, the most of any participant in the championship. One fifth of the goals conceded came in the first 10 minutes of matches, including three in the previous game, a 0-5 defeat to Brighton.

Sage believes the team need to control the ball better in order to improve their defensive play. He described the problems after half-time in the match against Newcastle as psychological rather than tactical, adding that Crystal Palace have not controlled the game enough when in possession since the start of the season.

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