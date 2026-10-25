In Scotland, Celtic defeated Hibernian 2-1 at Easter Road in a Scottish Premiership match and restored a four-point lead at the top of the table. As Sky Sports reports, Camilo Duran scored the decisive goal in the 43rd minute — his 10th goal of the season.

Quick exchange of goals

The hosts opened the scoring as early as the third minute: Joe Newell quickly took a free kick, and Owen Elding sent the ball into the far corner. However, Celtic equalised two minutes later. Jason Kerr headed the ball into his own net following a corner kick.

Kasper Høgh, who returned to Celtic's starting line-up, had two opportunities to put his team ahead but did not convert them. Before the break, Duran moved into the centre and sent the ball into the bottom corner with an accurate shot from outside the penalty area.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

League standings

In the second half, Mika Baur struck dangerously from distance, but Hibernian goalkeeper Rafael Sallinger dealt with the effort. Towards the end of the match, the hosts increased the pressure, with defender Grant Hanley even moving up front. However, the team failed to equalise.

Hibernian remain bottom of the table, one point behind their nearest rival. The team have not won a league match since August and have yet to win under new manager Marinko Redejka. Celtic, under Martin O'Neill, have won nine of their last 10 Premiership matches.

Read us on