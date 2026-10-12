Serhiy Shyshchenko accused his opponent of receiving preferential treatment from the referees after the Bukovyna–Polissya match

The Ukrainian Premier League Matchday 8 game between “Bukovyna” and “Polissya” ended in a 2–2 draw, but after the final whistle, attention shifted to an emotional statement by Serhiy Shyshchenko, head coach of the Chernivtsi team. The coach criticized the refereeing and claimed that the Zhytomyr club’s matches are regularly marred by scandals.

After the match, Shyshchenko gave a brief on-the-spot comment to UPL.TV journalist Arina Yevdokimova.

When asked how he was feeling as he spoke to the press, the coach responded sharply.

“Come on, this is a f**king disgrace. Polissya is always in favor of some kind of reform—they’re always in favor of some kind of reform. What reforms? Every one of their games ends in a scandal,” said Serhiy Shyshchenko.

According to the Bukovyna coach, Polissya’s first goal should have been disallowed due to a rule violation. He claims that Pryimak played the ball, after which Chobotenko kicked him in the leg, but the referees allowed the goal and did not review the replay of the incident.

The coach also criticized the decision to award a penalty kick against his team in the 90th minute, when “Bukovyna” was leading 2–1.

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“Hayduchyk is holding our player; it’s our ball—a penalty in the 90th minute. Shame! Shame on Polissya,” Shyshchenko emphasized.

After these words, the coach declined to answer any further questions and immediately left the press area.

It’s worth noting that Serhiy Shyshchenko previously worked at Polissya and even managed the Zhytomyr club’s first team.

The match in Kamianets-Podilskyi turned out to be a high-scoring affair. Bragaru put Polissya ahead after a deflection off Vitenchuk. This goal was preceded by a play involving Pryimak and Chobotenko, which Shyshchenko later criticized.

“Bukovyna” managed not only to tie the score but also to take the lead: first, Dakhnovsky tied the game at 1–1, and then Busko scored the Chernivtsi team’s second goal.

However, in the 90th minute, the referee awarded a penalty kick against the home team. The giant converted the penalty and set the final score at 2–2.

For the first time in six matches, “Polissya” failed to win in the Ukrainian Championship and lost its lead. “Shakhtar” is now two points ahead of the Zhytomyr team.

“Bukovyna” earned its eighth point and sits in tenth place in the standings. The loss of points in stoppage time deprived Serhiy Shyshchenko’s team of the chance to contend for a theoretical spot in the top seven of the championship.

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