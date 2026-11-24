Shakhtar will face Fenerbahçe in the fifth round of the Champions League: schedule and standings
The Donetsk club will host the Istanbul team in a match that could significantly impact the race for a playoff spot. Both teams risk falling out of the top 24 if they drop points.
Champions League, Matchday 5
Tuesday, November 24
- 7:45 p.m. Galatasaray vs. Aston
- 7:45 p.m. Bodo/Glimt vs. LASK
- 10:00 p.m. Como vs. AEK
- 10:00 p.m. Slovan vs. Betis
- 10:00 p.m. Leipzig vs. Lens
- 10:00 p.m. Manchester City vs. Napoli
- 10:00 p.m. Feyenoord vs. Porto
- 10:00 p.m. Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund
- 10:00 p.m. Real Madrid vs. PSV
Wednesday, November 25
- 7:45 p.m. Sabah vs. Barcelona
- 7:45 p.m. Slavia — Villarreal
- 10:00 p.m. Shakhtar — Fenerbahçe
- 10:00 p.m. Lille vs. Bayern Munich
- 10:00 p.m. Sporting — Manchester United
- 10:00 p.m. Bruges vs. Liverpool
- 10:00 p.m. Inter — Stuttgart
- 10:00 p.m. Atlético — Viking
- 11:00 p.m. PSG vs. Roma
Shakhtar dropped points again: Livy Bereg snatched a draw from the UPL leader.
Mykhailo Mudryk responded sharply to criticism of his interview with Gordon.
Earlier, Mudryk suggested that meldonium entered his system while he was in Ukraine.