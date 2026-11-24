The Donetsk club will host the Istanbul team in a match that could significantly impact the race for a playoff spot. Both teams risk falling out of the top 24 if they drop points.

Champions League, Matchday 5

Tuesday, November 24

7:45 p.m. Galatasaray vs. Aston

7:45 p.m. Bodo/Glimt vs. LASK

10:00 p.m. Como vs. AEK

10:00 p.m. Slovan vs. Betis

10:00 p.m. Leipzig vs. Lens

10:00 p.m. Manchester City vs. Napoli

10:00 p.m. Feyenoord vs. Porto

10:00 p.m. Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund

10:00 p.m. Real Madrid vs. PSV

Wednesday, November 25

7:45 p.m. Sabah vs. Barcelona

7:45 p.m. Slavia — Villarreal

10:00 p.m. Shakhtar — Fenerbahçe

10:00 p.m. Lille vs. Bayern Munich

10:00 p.m. Sporting — Manchester United

10:00 p.m. Bruges vs. Liverpool

10:00 p.m. Inter — Stuttgart

10:00 p.m. Atlético — Viking

11:00 p.m. PSG vs. Roma

Shakhtar dropped points again: Livy Bereg snatched a draw from the UPL leader.

Mykhailo Mudryk responded sharply to criticism of his interview with Gordon.

Earlier, Mudryk suggested that meldonium entered his system while he was in Ukraine.

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