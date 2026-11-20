On Friday, November 20, 2026, Donetsk’s “Shakhtar” was unable to defeat Kyiv’s “Livyi Bereg” in a Ukrainian Premier League Matchday 13 game. The teams played to a 1-1 draw: the Kyiv side opened the scoring, and the “Miners” equalized after halftime. For Arda Turan’s team, this marks their third match without a win in the last four rounds.

Shakhtar and “Livy Bereg” faced off on November 20 as part of the 13th round of the UPL. The match began with both teams playing aggressively, but the Kyiv side was the first to score. “Glavkom” reports on the match’s outcome.

Early in the match, the “Miners” had several chances to open the scoring. Ferreira and Neverton tried to finish their attacks with shots, but were unable to capitalize on their opportunities. “Livy Bereg” responded with a dangerous play near the opponent’s goal. Kvasnytsia put the ball in the net on a follow-up shot, but the goal was disallowed. Prior to that, Vikentiy Voloshin had committed a foul.

Soon after, the Kyiv team finally took the lead. Chelyadin intercepted the ball in Shakhtar’s half and passed it to Vorobchak. Vorobchak found himself near the corner of the penalty area, beat a defender, and sent the ball into the far corner of the net with a precise shot. Thus, “Livyi Bereg” took the lead—1–0. After conceding the goal, Shakhtar tried to regain the initiative, but Arda Turan’s team’s attacks failed to produce results. Before halftime, the “Miners” created only a few dangerous chances. One of them came at the end of the first half, when Ocheretko shot toward the near corner, forcing “Livyi Bereg” goalkeeper Ignatenko to make a save.

After the break, Shakhtar’s coaching staff decided to significantly change the team’s approach and brought in four new players at once. This gave the Donetsk side more momentum on offense. The Kyiv goalkeeper had to make more saves to keep his team in the game. First, Ignatenko parried a long-range shot by Matvienko, and later he also dealt with a shot by Alisson. However, Shakhtar’s pressure gradually increased, and in the 61st minute, the Donetsk side equalized.

The goal was set up by the substitutes. Pedro Henrique crossed from the left flank, and Alisson found himself unmarked in front of the goal and tapped the ball into the net. The score was now 1–1. After that, Shakhtar continued to attack and tried to snatch the victory. Alisson, Pedro Henrique, and Traoré all had chances to score, but their attempts did not result in goals.

“Left Bank” goalkeeper Ignatenko played confidently in goal and did not allow the opponents to take the lead. The Kyiv defenders also withstood the pressure from the Donetsk team. In the end, the Kyiv team secured a draw and took points away from the league leader. Despite dropping points, Shakhtar remained in first place in the UPL standings. After the 13th round, Arda Turan’s team has 30 points. “Livyi Bereg,” with 10 points, is in tenth place.

Ukrainian Premier League. Round 13

Shakhtar vs. Livyi Bereg — 1:1

Goals: Alisson, 61st minute — Vorobchak, 19th minute.

Result: tie.

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