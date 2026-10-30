Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set the fastest time in the first practice session for the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico. The Monegasque driver was 0.659 seconds ahead of Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, Sky Sports reports.

Ferrari ahead in Mexico City

Lewis Hamilton finished fourth. His fast lap on soft tyres was uneven, but his teammate's pace may encourage the Briton. Ferrari is aiming to secure only its third victory of the season.

Sky Sports notes that Ferrari may be competitive at the high-altitude Mexico City circuit thanks to the operation of its power unit's small turbocharger in conditions of significant elevation above sea level.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rookies get time behind the wheel

Ten rookies replaced the teams' regular drivers in the first practice session. This is due to a regulatory requirement under which rookies must take part in sessions driving both cars at least twice during the season. Ferrari was the only team to send both of its main drivers onto the track.

Mercedes reserve driver Frederik Vesti, the 2023 Formula 2 runner-up, was the best of the rookies, taking third place. He was less than one tenth of a second behind Antonelli. Ayumu Iwasa, who drove Max Verstappen's Red Bull, was fifth and was less than a second behind Leclerc while using medium tyres.

Antonelli can clinch the championship title early in Sunday's race if he finishes no lower than ninth.

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