Fallon Sherrock and Gemma Hayter secured places at the 2027 PDC World Championship after Saturday’s Women’s Series tournaments in Wigan. Sherrock guaranteed herself a place among the top five in the series rankings, while Hayter secured qualification by reaching the Event 22 final.

Qualification for Alexandra Palace

For Sherrock, the upcoming World Championship will be her seventh appearance at the tournament. She became the first and remains the only woman to win matches at the World Championship at Alexandra Palace: Sherrock defeated Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic before losing to Chris Dobey.

Hayter reached her third final of the season and will play at the World Championship for the second time. On her World Championship debut, she lost to Josh Rock but won one set. In 2026, Hayter also won the WDF World Masters title and her first Women’s World Matchplay victory, Sky Sports reports.

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Two titles for Beau Greaves

Beau Greaves won both Saturday tournaments in Wigan. In the Event 21 final, she defeated Vicky Pruim 5–3, and she thrashed Fallon Sherrock 5–0 in the semi-finals. In the quarter-finals against Rian O’Sullivan, Greaves recorded an average of more than 101.

In the Event 22 final, Greaves defeated Hayter by the same 5–3 scoreline. It was her 61st Women’s Series title, a record in the series. Earlier in the tournament, she came back from 1–3 down against Lisa Ashton, who had several opportunities to finish the match in her favour.

Along with Sherrock, Hayter and Greaves, Lisa Ashton will compete at the World Championship at Alexandra Palace. Vicky Pruim leads the race for the final qualification spot via the PDC Women’s Series rankings ahead of the season’s closing Events 23–24.

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