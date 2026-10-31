Sherrock beats Littler and wins £501,000 — Sky Sports News

Fallon Sherrock defeated Luke Littler in a single leg at the Beat Luke Littler show in Manchester and received a prize of £501,000. As Sky Sports reports, Sherrock earned the right to compete at the event because she does not have a PDC Tour Card.

The decisive leg

The participants took turns playing one leg against Littler. The first of 20 challengers who could beat him was to receive the main prize. Sherrock took the lead in the score, then hit 180 points and finished the leg by hitting double 20.

After the victory, the darts player gave an emotional comment to Netflix in the presence of her son. “I can’t put into words how much this means,” she said. Sherrock also added: “I genuinely have no words right now. This is an amazing moment.”

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Attempts by other participants

Before Sherrock’s victory, Littler won a series of one-leg matches with almost no difficulty. Irishman Piers McLeod had one dart for the win: he needed to hit the bull, but the throw missed the target.

Littler also beat 14-year-old Jaden Walker in 12 darts, checking out 158 points. After the match, he said he could not give his opponent any chances because Walker is “so good at 14 years old.” Before the match against Sherrock, Littler had hit only one maximum 180 score, and added another in the game against David Wawrzewski.

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