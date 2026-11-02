Six England players have been named in World Rugby’s women’s team of the year for 2026. According to Sky Sports News, England has the largest representation of any national team in the 15-player selection.

England representatives

Prop Hannah Botterman, hooker Amy Cokayne and flanker Maddie Feaunati were included in the team. In the back line, fly-half Zoe Harrison, centre Megan Jones and winger Jess Breach were selected.

Five places in the team of the year went to New Zealand players: Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Sylvia Brunt, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Maiakawanakaulani Roos and Kaipo Olsen-Baker. Canada is represented by Olivia Apps, DaLeaka Menin and Sophie de Goede, while France is represented by Léa Champon.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Try of the year award

France’s Pauline Bourdon Sansus won the award for the best women’s try of the year following a global fan vote. She received the honour for her try against England in the decisive match of the Women’s Six Nations in May.

In that match in Bordeaux, England defeated France 43:28. England later extended their winning run to 39 matches before drawing 26:26 with Canada in Exeter. The following week, England beat New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, but then lost twice to Canada and thrashed the United States in New Jersey last weekend.

England’s first match of the 2027 Women’s Six Nations against Wales is scheduled for April 10. The team will seek to win its ninth consecutive title in the tournament.

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