In Poland, PGE Projekt Warszawa volleyball player Aleksander Śliwka is temporarily using a wheelchair because of a foot problem and is not training with the team. It is currently impossible to determine the exact date of his return to training and play, Interia Sport reports.

Foot overload

Kamil Nałęcz, assistant head coach of the Warsaw club, spoke about the outside hitter’s condition on the program “Magazyn Sport RDC.” According to him, the problem is overload-related. Śliwka is relieving pressure on his foot and using a wheelchair to avoid putting additional strain on it.

Even before the start of the season, PGE Projekt Warszawa reported that Śliwka had a foot injury and was therefore not training with the team. The club noted that the medical staff had identified the problem at an early stage and did not plan to risk the athlete’s health given the long season.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

No return timeline

Nałęcz said that it is difficult to name a specific date for Śliwka’s return to training for now. According to him, speeding up recovery from such injuries may have negative consequences, so the staff does not intend to rush the process.

Śliwka has already missed matches in recent years due to health problems. During the European Championship, the captain of the Polish national team spent most of the tournament among the substitutes.

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