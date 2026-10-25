In Wrocław, Poland, Śląsk defeated Wieczysta Kraków 2-0 in the 12th round of the Polish Ekstraklasa. For the hosts, the victory ended a run of five consecutive defeats. Both teams are newcomers to the Ekstraklasa this season.

Two goals before the break

As Interia Sport reports, the Wrocław club scored both goals in the first half. Papis Malali Dembélé and Przemysław Banaśak scored, while Piotr Samiec-Talar provided two assists.

Dembélé scored the first goal after a burst past Antonio Milić: the ball struck the post after his low shot and went into the net. In first-half stoppage time, Śląsk produced a multi-pass move, after which Samiec-Talar sent Banaśak one-on-one with the goalkeeper, and the forward converted the chance.

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Changes in the standings

After the break, Banaśak had an opportunity to extend the hosts' lead but failed to take it. Samiec-Talar left the pitch early. The footballer had previously broken his wrist and played with a special bandage.

Wieczysta had more possession — 55% to 45% — and registered five shots on target compared with four by their opponent. At the same time, Śląsk outperformed the Kraków side in total shots — 14 to 10. In the second half, the visitors tried to fight back through crosses but could not score.

Thanks to the victory, Śląsk rose to 15th place in the standings and pushed Wieczysta into the relegation zone.

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