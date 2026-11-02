Polish football club Śląsk Wrocław has suspended Slovenian coach Ante Šimundža from working with the first team. The club announced this on its website and social media, Interia Sport reports.

68 matches in charge of the team

Šimundža managed Śląsk in 68 matches, with an average of 1.47 points per game. In its statement, the club thanked the specialist for his work, daily cooperation and returning the team to Poland's top division, the Ekstraklasa.

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The Wrocław team is in 16th place in the PKO BP Ekstraklasa table. The club also noted that the team had started the 2026/27 season poorly.

Defeat to Radomiak

Šimundža's final match in charge of Śląsk was against Radomiak Radom in the 13th round of the Polish championship. The Wrocław club lost 1–3, with Przemysław Banaśak scoring the visitors' only goal in the match.

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