Scotland’s national rugby team will play New Zealand in Dunedin as part of its preparations for the World Cup in Australia. For the Scots, this will be their first away match against the All Blacks in New Zealand in 27 years, BBC Sport reports.

Final match before the tournament

The team coached by Gregor Townsend will play in Dunedin as its final match before travelling to Australia. Scotland’s opening match in World Cup Group D will be against Uruguay on Sunday, 3 October.

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Previous meetings

The Scottish national team last played away against New Zealand in July 2000. It lost 14–48 at Eden Park.

The teams were due to play a test match in New Zealand in the summer of 2020, but it was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Next month, Scotland and New Zealand will also meet at Murrayfield Stadium in the Nations Championship. Before the World Cup, the Scots will play one home and one away warm-up match against France. As before the 2019 and 2023 tournaments, the team will play three internationals before the World Cup, rather than four as before earlier editions.

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