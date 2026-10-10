KSW has announced that Artur Szpilka will fight Stefan Wojczak for the interim heavyweight belt. The bout is scheduled for December 19 in Gliwice, Poland, as part of the XTB KSW 124 event, Interia Sport reports.

Fight for the interim title

Wojczak holds the interim KSW heavyweight belt. The Slovak fighter last competed on September 19 in Liberec, where he stopped Marcin Wujcik early and won the title.

In mixed martial arts, Wojczak has fought 13 bouts and earned 11 victories. Phil De Fries is the full KSW heavyweight champion, but according to the publication, he is recovering from a serious injury that will keep him out of competition for a long time.

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Szpilka’s MMA record

The 37-year-old Szpilka is a former challenger for the WBC world heavyweight title in boxing. In MMA, he has six wins and one loss. In July 2026, the Pole defeated Augusto Sakai at XTB KSW 120 in Gdynia.

Szpilka previously also defeated Mariusz Pudzianowski, Errol Zimmerman and Michal Martinek. He suffered his only loss in the octagon on March 11, 2024, to Arkadiusz Wrzosek, after which he won three fights in a row.

The main event of the December KSW tournament will be a middleweight title fight between Pawel Pawlak and Piotr Kuberski.

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