In Switzerland, footballers Granit Xhaka and Breel Embolo will again be eligible for a call-up to the national team in November. The Swiss Football Association made this decision following an investigation into the fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates they obtained, BBC Sport reports.

Return to the squad

National team captain Xhaka missed the October Nations League matches against Scotland, North Macedonia and Slovenia. He admitted that he had obtained a fake certificate that allowed him to travel and take part in competitions in 2022.

Forward Embolo, who is 29, was not included in the national team squad in September for the same reason. The Swiss Football Association confirmed that 34-year-old Sunderland midfielder Xhaka and Embolo are available for inclusion in coach Murat Yakin's squad for the November matches against Slovenia and Scotland.

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Fines and captaincy

Both footballers were given fines of 150,000 Swiss francs each, amounting to about £136,000. The enforcement of each fine was suspended for two years on condition that the players do not commit any further violations.

National team director Pierluigi Tami said that the association had taken into account the specific circumstances of both cases, the completion of legal proceedings and the sporting consequences already imposed. According to him, returning the players to the team in November is a responsible and correct decision.

Xhaka was not stripped of the captain's armband, but the final decision on the captain was left to Yakin. The coach is due to announce the squad on 5 November. Before the final two Nations League matches on 13 and 16 November, Switzerland leads Group E.

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