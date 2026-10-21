Sweden wants to bar Russian skiers from the 2027 World Championships

The Swedish Ski Federation is seeking to prevent Russian athletes from participating in the World Championships, which will take place in February 2027 in Falun. To this end, the organization, together with the National Sports Federation, is seeking government support to restrict Russian skiers’ entry into the country.

According to a source, the Swedish Ski Federation is trying to influence the government to prevent Russian skiers from traveling to the country for the World Championships in Falun.

This strategy has also been discussed with other Nordic federations that organize World Cup stages. Thus, the issue of potentially barring Russian athletes is being considered within a broader regional context.

Pernilla Bundé, Secretary General of the Swedish Ski Federation, confirmed that the organization has already raised this issue with the National Sports Federation.

“We have raised this issue with the National Sports Federation. It is possible that this issue could be raised with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to determine which countries are permitted to enter the country,” said Pernilla Bundé.

At this point, the focus is on efforts to secure appropriate restrictions, rather than on a decision that has already been made to ban Russian skiers from entering the country.

This was reported by the Swedish television channel SVT.

As a reminder, Russian female athletes may not compete at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, which will take place October 17–25 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Two days before their scheduled departure, they still have not received visas to enter the Netherlands.

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