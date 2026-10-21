Sweden is assessing the possibility of denying visas to athletes from Russia and Belarus who seek to take part in international competitions held in the country. As Channel NewsAsia reports, this could potentially prevent the arrival of athletes whom international sports federations have allowed to compete.

Review of legal grounds

Swedish Migration Minister Johan Forssell told Reuters that the government is examining the legal grounds for denying visas to Russian and Belarusian athletes. According to him, Swedish authorities strongly criticize allowing representatives of these countries to participate in international competitions.

Forssell added that the government supports the position of the Swedish Ski Association and the Swedish Sports Confederation, which oppose the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in competitions in Sweden. In the minister's view, such admission could contribute to normalizing Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

World Championship in Falun

The restrictions may affect participants in the Nordic World Ski Championships, scheduled to take place in the Swedish city of Falun in February and March next year. The tournament is held every two years and includes cross-country skiing, ski jumping and Nordic combined.

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The International Ski and Snowboard Federation has granted neutral status to several Russian athletes, allowing them to compete in its tournaments. The federation did not provide Reuters with an immediate comment on the possible visa restrictions.

Position of sports organizations

The Swedish Sports Confederation said it is in dialogue with the government regarding visa rules for Russian citizens. The Swedish Ski Association stated that since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia being an aggressor state, it has maintained the position that Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be admitted to international competitions for as long as the war continues.

The association's Secretary General, Pernilla Bonde, stressed that decisions on visas and entry into the country are made by state authorities. At the same time, the association will comply with the decisions and rules of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation.

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