Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga called for a boycott of Russia’s participation in the World Hockey Championship and for an end to international funding of the International Ice Hockey Federation.

This call came after Russia was included in the updated schedule for the 2027 World Junior Championship in place of Norway.

Sybiga emphasized that the Norwegian team earned its spot based on athletic performance and called the decision in favor of Russia unacceptable.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs demands that this decision be revoked and supports Norway’s position. Sibiga also stated that Russia should not return to international sports competitions while the war against Ukraine continues.

Source: Andriy Sibiga

Czech automaker Skoda Auto will reconsider its sponsorship of the World Hockey Championship if the Russian national team is allowed to participate in the tournament.

Germany is considering the possibility of withdrawing as host of the 2027 World Hockey Championship, scheduled for May. This follows a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which ordered the International Ice Hockey Federation to allow Russian national teams of all age groups to return to international competition.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that Russian and Belarusian hockey players will not compete in the World Junior Hockey Championship in Alberta. The tournament is scheduled to take place in late December and early January.

Read us on