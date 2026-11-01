Sibiga called for the decision to allow Russian hockey players to return to be rescinded

On Sunday, November 1, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga criticized the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which paves the way for Russian national teams to return to the World Hockey Championships. He called the decision unacceptable and urged the international sports community not to allow Russia to participate in competitions as long as it continues its war against Ukraine.

Allowing Russian hockey teams to participate in international tournaments effectively helps Moscow regain its sporting legitimacy, despite the fact that Russian aggression against Ukraine continues. “By allowing Russian hockey to return, CAS is staining the ice with Ukrainian blood. The CAS decision to legitimize Russia’s participation in world championships under the auspices of the International Ice Hockey Federation is unacceptable,” the minister wrote.

Sybiga emphasized that there are currently no grounds for the return of Russian national teams to international competitions. Russia has not stopped the war; it continues to kill Ukrainians and launch attacks on Ukrainian cities. According to the foreign minister, under these circumstances, the participation of Russian athletes in world championships would create the impression that nothing has happened and that the aggressor country can return to international sports unhindered.

The minister also appealed to the international sports community and Ukraine’s partners to oppose such a decision. He emphasized that a business-as-usual return to sporting competitions involving Russia is unacceptable while the war continues. “I call on the international sports community and all our partners to take a firm stance against Russia’s return to international competitions. There can be no ‘business as usual’ as long as Russia is waging war against Ukraine,” Sibiga stressed.

Separately, the head of Ukraine’s foreign ministry called for the CAS decision to be overturned. In addition, he appealed to the governments of countries that support sanctions against Russia, proposing that they ban Russian hockey players from entering their territories. “The war that Russia is waging must have consequences—including in the realm of international sports,” the minister concluded.

Thus, Ukraine opposes the return of Russian national teams to the World Hockey Championships while a full-scale war is ongoing. Sybiga is calling on international partners to prevent sports competitions from becoming a way for Russia to restore its reputation and return to normal international life. Sybiga made his position public on the social media platform X.

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