Sibiga called for the decision to hold the 2030 World Weightlifting Championships in Moscow to be revoked

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga criticized the decision by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) to grant Moscow the right to host the 2030 World Weightlifting Championships and called on the federation, the International Olympic Committee and the global sports community to work together to have it revoked.

The head of the Foreign Ministry emphasized that granting an aggressor state the right to organize large-scale international tournaments is unacceptable at a time when it continues to kill Ukrainians and destroy infrastructure: “Russia continues to kill Ukrainians, including athletes. It is immoral to grant Moscow the privilege of hosting major international sporting events while its aggression continues. We must not allow the Kremlin to use international sports to gain recognition and legitimacy or to return to normal international relations without ceasing its aggression and being held accountable.”

Sibiga emphasized that such steps set a dangerous precedent for normalizing Russian military aggression and deprive the global sports community of the moral right to uphold the principles of justice and integrity.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has decided to hold the 2030 World Championships for adults in Moscow. This is the first time since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine that an international federation for an Olympic sport has granted Russia the right to host a world championship for adults.

Prior to this, the Council of the International Ski Federation (FIS) allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international competitions. At the same time, a number of conditions and restrictions were imposed on them.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has lifted individual restrictions on Russian and Belarusian representatives. Players, coaches, referees, and other officials from these countries may now participate in FIBA competitions. However, the federation has left the issue of the return of Russian and Belarusian national teams and clubs open for further consideration.

Read us on