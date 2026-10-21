NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said that Mexico City, Mexico, could in the future be included among the cities considered for the basketball league’s expansion. At the same time, he emphasized that the addition of new teams is not an immediate prospect, Mexico News Daily reports.

Mexico City among possible cities

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Silver said that actual NBA expansion is still several seasons away. According to him, the league is publicly considering Las Vegas and Seattle, while Mexico City could become one of the options in the longer term.

The commissioner linked this possibility to the growing popularity of basketball in the Mexican capital. He also called Mexico City the largest city in North America and noted its transport accessibility to other NBA markets: the flight from New York to Mexico City is shorter than from New York to Los Angeles.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Discussion of a new arena

Sports infrastructure could be one of the factors in a possible NBA expansion to Mexico City. Silver said that the construction of a new arena is being discussed in the city, although there are no immediate plans to implement such a project.

Earlier, ESPN wrote that at least one group from Mexico City had approached PJT Partners, which advises the NBA on expansion. It proposed creating a franchise and sports complex with a new basketball arena. At the same time, there are currently no confirmed or announced construction plans.

Read us on