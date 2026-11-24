Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland, Sweden, and Estonia have called on the European Commission to deny Russian and Belarusian athletes the ability to obtain visas to participate in competitions in Europe.

In a joint letter, the countries emphasized that sports cannot be separated from geopolitics, and that the return of Russian athletes to European competitions would be a victory for the Kremlin.

They also propose denying visas to athletes competing under a neutral flag and tightening the rules for issuing tourist visas to citizens of Russia and Belarus.

Source: Politico

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, along with six other European leaders, signed an appeal calling for a ban on issuing visas to athletes from the Russian Federation—an aggressor state — and Belarus to participate in competitions within the European Union.

Prior to this, Finland had banned Russian athletes from entering the country starting November 16.

The Netherlands also refused to issue visas to Russian female athletes ahead of the World Championships.

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