Singaporean boccia athletes won two silver and one bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya. Aloysius Gan finished second in the men's BC3 individual event, while Jovie Tan won silver in the men's BC1 category. Jeralyn Tan became the bronze medallist in the women's BC1 individual event, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Finals in Nagoya

In the BC3 final, 19-year-old Aloysius Gan lost to Thailand's Witsanu Chanthakhat 3:4. In the opening round of the group stage, which took place on Monday, the Singaporean defeated the same opponent.

Jovie Tan lost the BC1 final to Thailand's Witsan Huadpradit, 1:4. He had previously competed at four Paralympic Games in sailing and has a gold medal from the Games in that discipline. Tan switched to boccia four years ago and subsequently won the 2025 Canberra World Boccia Challenger, the 2026 ASEAN Para Games and the 2026 Boccia World Cup in Montreal in the BC1 class.

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Jeralyn Tan's bronze

In the match for third place in the women's BC1 tournament, Jeralyn Tan defeated Iran's Neda Ghayebi 6:1. She lost to this opponent in the group stage. Tan is a Paralympic silver medallist in this discipline.

These are Singapore's first boccia medals at the Asian Para Games since 2018, when Toh Sze Ning, Nurulasyiqah Mohd Taha and Fei Lim won silver in the mixed BC3 pairs event. Overall, Singapore's athletes have six medals at these Games: swimmer Toh Wei Soong previously won two silvers, while cyclist Amelia Tan took bronze in the women's 15 km time trial in class B.

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