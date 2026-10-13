British skateboarder Sky Brown won a silver medal at the World Skate Games in Asunción, Paraguay. In the women's park final, the 18-year-old scored 89.50 points, losing to Japan's Mizuho Hasegawa, who scored 91.00 points, BBC Sport reports.

Ranking points for the 2028 Olympics

The competition in Asunción was the second tournament at which skateboarders could earn World Skate world ranking points. These points are taken into account in qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Olympics will be the third Games to include skateboarding in the programme. Brown continues to compete for a place at her third Olympics.

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Olympic and world medals

At the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, Brown won bronze at the age of 13, becoming the youngest Olympic medallist in Great Britain's history. At the Paris Olympics, she added a second bronze medal to her record.

The skateboarder also became world champion in the park discipline twice, in 2023 and 2025. The silver in Asunción was her fourth medal at world championships. Her 15-year-old brother Ocean Brown also represented Great Britain at the World Skate Games in Paraguay, but did not advance through the qualifying heats in his debut appearance.

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