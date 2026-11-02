An athlete from Mykolaiv set a world record for the number of spins while running

Ukrainian athlete Haik Mikaelyan from Mykolaiv set a world record for the number of 360-degree spins while running on a treadmill. In one hour of continuous running at a speed of nearly 10.5 km/h, he covered a distance of 10 km 350 m and completed 1,355 full rotations around his own axis.

According to Lana Vetrova, head of the National Register of Records of Ukraine, the athlete completed a rotation on average every 2.7 seconds, demonstrating exceptional stability of his vestibular system and complete control over his body—a level of physical exertion comparable to that of cosmonaut training.

Source: National Register of Records of Ukraine.

Regina Abramova, a 7-year-old gymnast from Lviv, set a new Ukrainian record. This is already the athlete’s sixth national achievement. This time, Regina performed 101 back-swings on the horizontal bar.

In Perth, Australia, 75-year-old Esther Fisher set a Guinness World Record as the oldest person in the world to perform a handstand. To set the record, she had to hold the position without assistance for at least 15 seconds.

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