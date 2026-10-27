It has been revealed why Blokhin missed the Golden Ball award ceremony

Legendary Ukrainian soccer player and 1975 Ballon d'Or winner Oleg Blokhin missed this year's award ceremony in London due to health issues. This was reported on October 27 by another Ukrainian winner of the prestigious award, Ihor Belanov, who noted that a cold prevented him from attending.

Ukraine was represented at the ceremony by Andriy Shevchenko and Ihor Belanov, who won their awards in 2004 and 1986, respectively. All three Ukrainian “Golden Ball” winners are alumni and former players of Kyiv’s “Dynamo,” who won their major trophies under the guidance of Valeriy Lobanovskyi.

Source: Belanov on Facebook.

In London, United Kingdom, Bayern Munich forward and England national team captain Harry Kane received the Ballon d’Or—the award for the world’s best soccer player. The 33-year-old forward became the first English player to win the Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001.

Andriy Shevchenko, president of the Ukrainian Football Association, congratulated Harry Kane on winning the “Ballon d’Or 2026” and spoke about his role at the awards ceremony.

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