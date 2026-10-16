Mark Stewart and Anna Morris won gold medals at the Track Cycling World Championships in Shanghai, China. Scot Stewart won the men's points race, while Welshwoman Morris became omnium champion, BBC Sport reports.

Stewart's points race victory

The 31-year-old Stewart performed strongly in the final part of the final and claimed the title with a seven-point lead over Olympic omnium champion Benjamin Thomas. Portugal's Carlos Salgueiro won the bronze medal in the event.

After his victory, Stewart said he could not find the words to describe becoming world champion. He thanked British Cycling, his wife and family for their support, and also noted that the culture within the organisation has changed for the better over the past 10 years.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Morris's omnium gold

Morris, the reigning European omnium champion, led the overall standings after three rounds of competition. In the final points race, she beat Japan's Tsuyaka Uchino and Denmark's Amalie Dideriksen.

For the 31-year-old athlete, this was her second gold medal of the tournament: on Thursday, she also won the women's team pursuit. Reigning women's omnium world champion Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands withdrew from the competition after a crash in the opening scratch race that caused several cyclists to fall onto the track.

Also for Great Britain, Emma Finucane won silver in the women's sprint, losing to China's Yuan Liying in the final. Sophie Capewell lost to Japan's Mini Sato in a photo finish for bronze, while Joseph Truman took bronze in the men's time trial.

Read us on