Svitolina will skip the WTA 500 tournament in Tokyo amid news of her divorce

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina is in no hurry to return to competition on the world tennis tour. She will not participate in the WTA 500 tournament, which will take place in Tokyo from October 26 to November 1.

Why Svitolina Won’t Play in Tokyo

The Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo will close out the 2026 main tennis calendar. So far, Jessica Pegula, Iga Świątek, Anna Kalinska, and Elina Svitolina have withdrawn from the tournament.

Next to each of these players’ names is the notation “withdrawn.” It should be noted that Svitolina’s most recent tournament was the season’s final “1,000” event, which took place October 12–18 in Wuhan, China.

After that, Elina did not travel to the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo.

What’s Happening in Svitolina’s Life

Currently, the Ukrainian tennis player is going through a difficult period in her life related to her divorce from her ex-husband, former French player Gaël Monfils. It was recently revealed how Elina told her husband about her intention to divorce.

Svitolina’s tournament schedule includes the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, California. The competition will take place from November 7 to 14.

For her, participating in the WTA Finals will mark her fourth appearance at a tournament of this level in her career. Previously, our compatriot competed in the Finals from 2017 to 2019. During her second appearance, the Ukrainian won the title, and a year later reached the final, where she lost to Australia’s Ashleigh Barty.

Svitolina’s absence from the list of participants was announced on the tournament’s official website. The reasons for her withdrawal from the tournament were not specified.

Elina Svitolina faced sexist insults after her breakup with Monfils — The Telegraph.

As a reminder, Svitolina explained what influenced her decision to split from Monfils.

Earlier, Monfils canceled his farewell tournaments following his breakup with Svitolina.

Prior to that, Elina Svitolina announced her breakup with Gaël Monfils after five years of dating.

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