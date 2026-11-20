Ukrainian tennis players Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk have been named among the nominees for the top honors at the annual WTA Awards. The winners will be determined by a vote.

Tennis Player of the Year

Elena Rybakina

Arina Sobolenko

Mirra Andreeva

Linda Noskova

Elina Svitolina

Progress of the Year

Marta Kostyuk

Iva Jović

Alexandra Eala

Diana Schneider

Sorana Kirstea

Voting will take place among media representatives, and the results will be announced on December 14–20.

Elina Svitolina has been nominated for the title of Best Female Tennis Player of the Year, while Marta Kostyuk is in the running for the “Most Improved Player of the Year” award.

As a reminder, Marta Kostyuk finished her run at the Year-End Championships with three losses, setting an all-time low.

Earlier, Marta Kostyuk spoke about the wave of hate she faced after the final against Sobolenko.

Prior to that, Marta Kostyuk explained how her mother fines her children for speaking Russian during training sessions.

Marta Kostyuk lost her chance to qualify for the WTA Finals.

Marta Kostyuk learned who her potential opponents would be at the tournament in China.

Read us on