Australian rules football club Sydney Swans has launched a review of team culture following an incident involving forward Tom Papley. Club chief executive Matthew Pavlich said the team needed to improve the situation and also apologised to club members, fans and corporate partners.

As ABC News reports, Papley allegedly returned a positive roadside test for methamphetamine on Monday. Police stopped the 30-year-old player in Sydney's Centennial Park for a random check. Officers also found that his driver's licence had been suspended due to an unpaid parking fine.

Laboratory analysis result awaited

An additional oral fluid sample was taken from Papley for further analysis. The result is expected in at least four weeks. If it is also positive, the footballer could face a separate sanction from the Australian Football League, in addition to possible legal consequences.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The player was banned from driving for 24 hours. He is due to appear before Waverley Local Court on 26 November over driving with a suspended licence.

Club engages independent advisers

Pavlich said Sydney Swans has been analysing problems within its men's team for around eight weeks and has engaged independent advisers for this work. According to him, the club still has much to do to understand how to improve the situation.

The incident occurred after Sydney Swans suspended five footballers until the end of the season in August for breaching the club's standards of conduct. Vice-captain Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, Nick Blakey, James Jordon and Riley Bice missed the AFL finals as a result.

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