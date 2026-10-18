The Houston Texans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 in an NFL game at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom. The Texans secured victory with a 49-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn as time expired, Sky Sports News reports.

Late-game drama

With two minutes remaining, Jaguars kicker Cam Little converted a 60-yard field goal to tie the score at 31-31. Before that, Travis Hunter intercepted a pass by Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud in the end zone, stopping the opponents' 12-play drive.

On the decisive drive, Stroud completed a 19-yard pass to Woody Marks on third-and-two. This allowed the Texans to move into field-goal range, after which Fairbairn converted the 49-yard attempt.

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Quarterback statistics and game flow

Stroud finished the game with 312 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, his first of the season. Jaylin Noel caught four passes for 107 yards and scored a touchdown. Hunter became the first player since 2002 to score a touchdown and make an interception in the same game.

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 24 of 41 passes for 306 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Houston led 17-14 after the first half and extended its advantage to 24-14 early in the third quarter thanks to Noel's 13-yard touchdown. The Jaguars cut the deficit after Nate Berkircher's one-handed catch, and Hunter later caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence. After the game, the Texans' record stands at 2-4, while the Jaguars are 4-2.

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