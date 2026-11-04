In Paris, France, Novak Djokovic lost to Australia’s Rinky Hijikata in the second round of the Rolex Paris Masters, 6:2, 3:6, 3:6. The defeat ended the 39-year-old Serb’s chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals in Turin, Sky Sports News reports.

Defeat to world No. 83

Djokovic, who has won the Paris tournament seven times, started the match well against 25-year-old Hijikata, the world No. 83. However, after winning the first set, he lost the next two.

To keep his chances of a place in Turin alive, Djokovic needed to reach at least the semi-finals in Paris. This is only the second time in 20 seasons that he will not play at the ATP Finals: in 2017, the tennis player missed the competition due to an elbow injury.

After the match, Hijikata said that his opponent had outplayed him in the first set, but the Australian managed to withstand the pressure and play more aggressively at decisive moments.

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Zverev also eliminated in Paris

World No. 1 Alexander Zverev also suffered a surprise defeat in the second round of the tournament. The German lost to Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti 6:7 (5:7), 2:6, despite leading 5:2 in the first-set tiebreak.

Zverev topped the ATP rankings for the first time on Monday. According to the outlet, he became the first tennis player in history to lose his debut match as world No. 1 in straight sets.

Also in Paris, Frances Tiafoe lost to Frenchman Quentin Halys after failing to convert four match points. This result guaranteed Arthur Fils a place at the ATP Finals. Daniil Medvedev was eliminated after losing to Ignacio Buse, 4:6, 4:6.

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