Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz will play a third-round match at the ATP 1000 tournament in Shanghai, China, against China’s Zhou Yi on October 11. The match on the centre court is scheduled second on the day’s programme after the meeting between Ben Shelton and Arthur Gea, Interia Sport reports.

Match start time

The day’s play on the centre court will begin at 12:00 local time, or 6:00 Polish time. Accordingly, Hurkacz’s match against Zhou Yi, according to the publication’s estimate, may start at approximately between 7:30 and 8:00 Polish time.

The tennis players’ route to the third round

In the second round, Hurkacz defeated Novak Djokovic 6:4, 6:3. It was the Polish tennis player’s first victory over the Serb. Before that, he beat James Duckworth 6:3, 7:6(4).

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Zhou Yi, who is ranked 277th in the ATP rankings, is taking part in the tournament on a wild card. On Friday, the 21-year-old Chinese tennis player unexpectedly knocked Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti out of the tournament.

Before playing in Shanghai, Hurkacz reached the final of the tournament in Chengdu, where he lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and in Beijing he lost to Alex de Minaur in the semifinals.

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